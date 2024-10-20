Sunday, October 20, 2024
PTI delegation meets Maulana Fazlur Rehman on constitutional amendments

Web Desk
3:49 PM | October 20, 2024
A high-level delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) arrived at the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Sunday for important discussions regarding constitutional amendments.

The delegation, which included PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, is engaged in talks aimed at formulating a joint position on the proposed amendments. The meeting is seen as a critical step in the ongoing political dialogue surrounding constitutional reforms.

Earlier, on Saturday, the PTI delegation had met with party founder Imran Khan before proceeding to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence. During the meeting, they conveyed a message from the former Prime Minister to the JUI chief, further underscoring the importance of their discussions.

According to sources, the PTI delegation has requested additional time for further consultations within their party. They plan to present a formulated response to the constitutional amendments during today’s meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The ongoing talks between PTI and JUI are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Pakistan’s constitutional landscape.

