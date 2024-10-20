PTI loses contact with 12 lawmakers before key constitutional amendments vote

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reportedly lost contact with 12 of its lawmakers, including two senators and ten members of the National Assembly (MNAs). Opposition leader Omar Ayub confirmed that PTI has lost communication with seven lawmakers, while PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that contact had been lost with two senators.

This development comes as PTI’s Political Committee announced a boycott of the voting process for constitutional amendments in both the Senate and National Assembly. The party leadership expressed concerns that two of its senators, Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Saleem, may defy party policy and vote in favor of the amendments.

PTI’s leadership has vowed to protest against any party members participating in the voting process, arguing that the current mandate holders lack the moral, democratic, and constitutional authority to amend the constitution.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar revealed that the constitutional amendments package will be presented to the federal cabinet for approval. The package incorporates proposals from JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman following a series of high-profile meetings with political leaders, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PTI’s Barrister Gohar.

The draft for the constitutional amendments was deferred to Sunday after discussions at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence.