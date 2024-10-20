PTI senator criticizes government's control over constitutional bench formation

Senator Barrister Ali Zafar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) raised significant concerns during a Senate session on Sunday regarding the government's influence over the newly proposed "Constitutional Bench," which he claimed would allow the government to appoint its own judges to critical judicial positions.

According to Zafar, the original plan to form a "Constitutional Court" was altered, resulting in the establishment of a "Constitutional Bench" that grants the government increased control over the selection of judges. He pointed out that under the new system, the government would have the authority to bypass the seniority principle, allowing it to place preferred judges in key positions.

Zafar warned that the government's control over the bench could compromise judicial independence, predicting that in the near future, the bench would be populated with judges chosen by the government. He further emphasized that constitutional amendments should serve the public’s best interest, but expressed frustration that many parliamentarians had not even reviewed the proposed bill in detail.

Reflecting on a conversation with PTI founder Imran Khan, Zafar revealed that the leader had underscored the importance of consulting on the amendments. However, PTI has decided not to participate in the voting process for these amendments, citing concerns about the undemocratic nature of the legislative procedure.

Zafar concluded by urging that the bill undergo thorough scrutiny before passage, warning that hastily passing it would damage the integrity of Pakistan’s democracy and legislative process.