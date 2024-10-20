Sunday, October 20, 2024
Punjab govt devises plan for artificial rain to address smog

Web Desk
1:14 PM | October 20, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Punjab government has completed arrangements for artificial rain to address smog issue.

Punjab’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that artificial rain will be induced to combat increasing threat of smog as the winter reason is about to begin.

Resources have been provided for artificial rain and other measures at the direction of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, said Marriyum Aurnagzeb.

“A single session of artificial rain will cost between 5 to 7 million rupees.”

She said the artificial rain will be induced with the assistance of the Meteorological Department. The process for artificial rain will be carried out according to international standards. She further urged the public to cooperate and join the collective effort to successfully tackle smog.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government on Dec 16. 2023 conducted a test for artificial rain via cloud-seeding over a limited area in Lahore to curb smog.

