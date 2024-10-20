Sewerage line, being completed on fast pace in Daska: DC

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Saturday that construction work on sewerage line and drains was underway on a fast pace in Daska and the project to be completed with Rs1 billion.

While reviewing ongoing development projects in Daska City, he said there would be no compromise on the quality and pace of development projects. Administrator Municipal Committee Daska would monitor the projects, while the Engineering Wing would ensure construction of projects as per the design. It would take special care of quality of materials used in the project, the DC said.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Mahim Mushtaq informed the meeting that work was going on rapidly on several mega projects in Daska city, including communication and sewerage and construction of a grand entertainment park. She said modern machinery was being used to for solid waste management, provision of water supply and installation of streetlights.

The AC said rehabilitation of 1500-foot-long sewerage line at Sambrial Road at a cost of Rs81.8 million, replacement of all pumping units, installation of power factor correction equipment at the disposal station of Municipal Committee Daska, installation of 126 LND lights, solid waste machinery repair and storage of manhole cover were part of the projects.

She said more than 40 percent civil work has been completed on the drainage system mega project in zone one and two of the city for immediate drainage of rainwater from Daska city. The project has been designed keeping gravity flow in mind. The cost of electrical or mechanical operation for drainage will be saved. While the up-gradation and cleaning of the old sanitation system was also a part of this project. A total of Rs772.4 million would be spent on completion of the project.

Work on installation of 142 streetlight poles, 298 streetlights, alongwith four transfers and installation of 31,000 feet of cable was in full swing. By the end of October, streetlights would become functional in Daska at a cost of Rs157.7 million.

Earlier, DC Muhammad Zulqarnain visited Rural Health Centre Jamke Cheema and Basic Health Centre Adamke Cheema and checked the attendance of the staff and inquired about the medical facilities, free medicine facilities available in the hospital from the patients and their families who came for treatment.

The DC also inspected the pharmacy, emergency and wards of the hospital and checked the process of disposal of hospital waste besides reviewing the cleanliness.