Shaolin event opens with over 2,500 Kung Fu practitioners

DENGFENG - The opening ceremony of the 13th Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival was held yesterday in Dengfeng of Zhengzhou, Henan province. With 2,560 practitioners from 56 countries and regions including Pakistan participating in the competition, the festival provides an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich heritage and culture of Shaolin . The 13th Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival will take place until October 22 in Zhengzhou, organised by the Henan provincial government and co-hosted by the province’s sports administration and Zhengzhou city government, the event aims to promote Shaolin Wushu culture and foster international exchanges. The festival will feature traditional Shaolin Wushu competitions and the Wushu Duanwei Evaluation for Overseas Personnel, alongside new events, including a collective performance, an international fight competition, a US/China youth training camp, a adventure, and a Cambodian-Chinese boxing showcase. Zhao Xuedong, deputy secretary-general of the Henan provincial government, said 2,560 athletes from 56 countries and regions have signed up for the festival. The event will host Wushu exchanges between China and the US, as well as China and Cambodia. Officials from the International Wushu Federation, the Intangible Cultural Heritage Fund, resident ambassadors and international guests will attend related activities. The festival will build a bridge for cultural integration and mutual learning between China and foreign countries, as well as strengthen exchanges and cooperation among Belt and Road countries, according to Zhao.

The festival adheres to the principle of “meeting friends through Shaolin Wushu and progressing together.” Competitions will include designated routines, nationally recognized martial arts routines and various styles and forms. Organizers aim to nurture Shaolin Wushu and expand its cultural impact. They will arrange visits to cultural tourism projects during the festival to promote the integration of culture, tourism and sports in Henan. Zhao Hengkang, deputy secretary-general of the Henan provincial government, said the six-day festival includes five categories, six major events and 315 sub-events, with participants ranging from 4 to 82 years old. The opening ceremony featured 30,000 young martial artists showcasing Shaolin Wushu along a 13-kilometer route from the Shaolin Temple on Mount Song to the opening venue.