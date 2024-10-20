Shelter homes launched in Sindh to provide free lodging, meals to poor

KANDHKOT - A self sustaining, self - dependant as well as strong and daring daughter of nation, Farzana khoso with own help is running various trusts, organizations and shelter homes for serving and caring of the humanity especially helpless and homeless people throughout country. According to observation there are thousands of highly confident and strong women throughout globe, who want to do so something very special and unique mainly for others not for themselves. It is highly fortunate for the Sindh where a dedicated, well known activist and brave woman have played her vital role especially for supporting, serving, sheltering to women, orphans, widows and homeless children differences of any creed, color, race and religion throughout country. Social activist Farzana khoso is always engaged in various social activities like her father who take part in every social and charitable activities across country.

Lawyer Farzana khoso opened her eyes in the house of renowned and pre - eminent social activist Abdul Razaque khoso hailing from kashmore, tribal and bordering area of both Punjab and Balochistan provinces where most of females from Kashmore and it’s adjoining districts are also still away from primary education. Farzana was born in that society where education is not must for women however the people of the area believe that certain high level positions and professions are not meant for women. Social worker Farzana khoso told that she had gotten her education from hometown while it was honor for me that she is also an advocate of high Court of Pakistan, although she also provides both legal and counselling services for these hapless victims of domestic abuse and women violence. Replying to a question she told that in the court she had been hearing and also noticing various women violation, child abuses, divorce especially orphan related cases last for several years, after she was decided to establish especially providing a shelter to women and orphans who were found homeless, while sleeping under the bridges, in the streets and also have been deprived of basic facilities such as food. pour water, clothing, medical assistance and others.

Daring woman informed to this correspondent that more than 120 children age limit 1 to 17 were residing in her shelter house called “Fairy Home” it was established in 2018 Sukkur. She said adding that her “Farzana welfare Trust “ FWT were providing basic facilities such as food, pour water, clothing, proper education and most importantly, love and care. According to Madam Farzana, her trust also care of their education however they admitted to all children at private school sectors and also afford their fees, uniforms, stationaries as well as school bus. However a medical team of specialists conduct check ups on weekly basis she informed. She said ‘I believe in humanitarian and love human beings since Allah Subhan t’allah said that feed to hungry and love to orphans she quoted from verses from Qura’n Kareem. She told that most of the children at Fairy Home called her (Mama) mother, “I feel relieved and very comfortable when they call me Mama. Replying to query she said there are total number of lady staff is 20 who remained busy in caring to the kids with love and devotion while they also feed, bath and also change their clothes routinely.

She told while expressing her joys and glad that Alhamdullih as Allah Rabul izzat had chosen her for serving human beings especially minor children and widows those who were homeless and orphans. CEO of Farzana welfare Trust also told that for their entertainment they arranged various toys, games and other activities according to their ages and they played once a time in a day.