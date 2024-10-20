Six hurt as rickshaw overturns

LODHRAN - At least six people including four women sustained injuries as a rickshaw overturned due to excel breaking near Pipli Wala here on Saturday. According to Rescue officials, a rickshaw was coming to Lodhran city from Permit Adda when its excel broke and it overturned. As a result, six persons riding the rickshaw sustained injuries. Upon receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Lodhran after providing first aid. The victims were identified as Sharif, Kaneez Mai, Nazeera Mai, Mumtaz Mai, Lateef and Kousar Mai.