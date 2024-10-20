Sunday, October 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tributes paid to TV actor Saleem Nasir

35th death anniversary

Tributes paid to TV actor Saleem Nasir
NEWS WIRE
October 20, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  -  The 35th death anniversary of renowned TV actor Saleem Nasir was observed on Saturday. Saleem Nasir was born on November 15, 1944, in Nagpur, India. He gained recognition for his acting talents early on, beginning his professional career with the film Zaib-un-Nisa in 1976. His famous plays are Aakhri Chatan, Nishan-e-Haider, Ankahi, Dastak, and Aangan Terha. Two of his most famous roles were Sultan Jalaluddin in the serial Aakhree Chataan and Captain Sarwar Shaheed in the drama series Nishan-e-Haider. He was posthumously honoured with the President’s Pride of Performance award. He died on October 19, 1989 in Karachi.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1729316490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024