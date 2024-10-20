Sunday, October 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two Khawarij killed, 5 apprehended in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Two Khawarij killed, 5 apprehended in Balochistan operations: ISPR
Our Staff Reporter
October 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Security forces on Saturday killed two Khwarij terrorists and apprehended five in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in different districts of Balochistan province.  The security forces conducted a successful IBO in District Pishin on reported presence of Khawarij and apprehended five of them and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives including three Suicide Vests were seized, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Apprehended Khawarij were involved in multiple terrorist attacks and were planning to target security forces as well as innocent civilians, it said.  In another operation in District Zhob on October 17, during a fire exchange with security forces, two Khawarijs were sent to hell.  In ensuing sanitisation of the area, weapons and ammunition were also recovered in large quantity.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1729396222.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024