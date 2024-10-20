Unsung heroes who transformed Islamabad for SCO summit

ISLAMABAD - As Islamabad hosted the 23rd Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit this week, a dedicated team of workers and labourers transformed the city into a vibrant spectacle.

Their efforts in decorating, illuminating, and maintaining the city’s landscape created a striking backdrop for the prestigious event, capturing the attention of visitors and residents alike.

Behind these impressive transformations were the unsung heroes, labourers who worked relentlessly, often under challenging conditions, to prepare the city for the global summit. Over the past few weeks, teams of workers, contractors, and planners, hailing from various regions of the country, worked late into the night, sometimes risking their safety amidst peak-hour traffic congestion, to ensure that the capital met the high standards required for the summit.

Amanat Ali, a painter working on footpaths, shared his experience, “For the past 30 to 40 days, I’ve been decorating bridges, footpaths, and railings. It’s been a tough job, working around the clock and at dangerous heights, often putting our lives at risk.” Thanks to their hard work, Islamabad’s roads and bridges now sparkle with vibrant decorations, colorful lights, and fresh flowers, giving the city a welcoming ambiance.

Fayaz Hussain, a contractor overseeing the illumination of overhead bridges, praised the team’s resilience, “Despite challenging weather and tight deadlines, the workers stayed determined. Their extended hours and teamwork ensured we met the summit’s timeline.”

Farooq Ahmed, a motorist on the Islamabad Expressway, marveled at the transformation, “These bridges used to look so dull. Now, thanks to the SCO event, they look amazing and the whole city shines.”

Adil Baloch, a site supervisor at the Zero Point Bridge, remarked that the beautification was not just for the summit, it was for the people of Islamabad, “This project is about improving the city’s beauty and enhancing the quality of life for our citizens,” he said.

Umar Saeed, a painter from Lahore working on overhead bridges, took pride in contributing to the city’s transformation: “It’s fulfilling to know that our work has contributed to the nation’s honour at such a significant event.”

However, the labourers also faced financial struggles. Baba Razaq, an elderly worker, highlighted the difficulties of making ends meet with his daily wage of Rs 1,200, “It’s tough to cover food and accommodation costs in Islamabad on such low pay, even though some of us earn a bit more based on expertise.”

Asiya Malik, a journalist, stressed the importance of acknowledging the labourers’ contributions: “As the spotlight shines on the summit, they are still engaged in the completion of remaining job. We must recognize the dedication of those working behind the scenes. Their efforts embody the spirit of resilience and community, proving that Pakistan can host major events with greater honour and prestige.”

Zara Khan, a local resident, expressed her support for the beautification efforts, “The transformation of Islamabad has been incredible. It not only reflects the city’s hospitality and readiness for the summit but also uplifts the everyday experience of citizens. These improvements—bright lights, painted bridges, and well-maintained roads—make the city feel more vibrant and organized. It’s clear that these beautification projects benefit everyone, both locals and visitors.”

On the other hand, Anees Ahmed, an I-8 Sector resident, voiced concerns about the focus on beautification at the expense of other city needs, “While the city does look beautiful now, I feel that the money and energy spent on decorations could have been better used to address more pressing issues like traffic congestion and pollution. It’s great that Islamabad looks stunning, but long-term improvements to public transport, air quality and climate impacts should be the top priority, not just temporary cosmetic changes.”