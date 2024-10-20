Sunday, October 20, 2024
Wapda and Army dominate day one of National Women’s Rugby Championship

Our Staff Reporter
October 20, 2024
LAHORE  -  The 4th Service Tyres Women’s National Rugby Championship, organized by the Pakistan Rugby Union, kicked off at the Pakistan Rugby Academy, Lahore Cantt, with an impressive turnout of players, families, and spectators. A large crowd gathered to witness the excitement of the opening day, where five teams – Punjab, Sindh, KPK, WAPDA, and Army – are competing for the title. Prominent officials, including Pakistan Rugby Union President Chaudhry Arif Saeed, Chairman Fawzi Khawaja, Shakeel Malik, Syed Moazzam Ali Shah, and Punjab Rugby President Mohsin, were in attendance to support the event. WAPDA showcased their dominance with a commanding 43-0 victory over Sindh in the first match. Army followed suit, overpowering KPK 39-0. WAPDA continued their winning streak by defeating Punjab 36-0, while Punjab bounced back with a 20-0 win over Sindh. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Sunday, with the prize distribution ceremony to take place at 4:30 PM.

