SARGODHA - Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 12 drug ped­dlers and recovered narcotics from their possession. In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested Muham­mad Imran, Naveed, Muham­mad Shehzad, Babar, Shahid, Awaiz, Akram, Sarwar, Nawaz Din, Faisal, Asiya Bibi and Gh­ulam Fareed in separate raids and recovered a total of 3 kg hashish from them. Cases have been registered and further in­vestigation was underway.