5 students of IUB get USAID scholarship

BAHAWALPUR - USAID Pakistan on Monday awarded scholarships to five students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur from flood-affected areas who struggle with financial barriers to help them achieve their dreams of higher education. US Consul General Miss Kristin K. Hawkins distributed award letters to the recipients of scholarships from the USAID fund for flood-affected students. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been a partner university with USAID since 2014. USAID has supported more than 200 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and has provided assistance to female students in attaining higher education. In view of the recent catastrophic flood situation across Pakistan, USAID has announced its support for flood-affected students in Pakistan.