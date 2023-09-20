5 students of IUB get USAID scholarship

BAHAWALPUR - USAID Pakistan on Monday awarded scholarships to five students of the Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur from flood-affected areas who struggle with financial barri­ers to help them achieve their dreams of higher education. US Consul General Miss Kris­tin K. Hawkins distributed award letters to the recipi­ents of scholarships from the USAID fund for flood-affected students. The Islamia Univer­sity of Bahawalpur has been a partner university with US­AID since 2014. USAID has supported more than 200 stu­dents of the Islamia Univer­sity of Bahawalpur and has provided assistance to female students in attaining higher education. In view of the re­cent catastrophic flood situ­ation across Pakistan, USAID has announced its support for flood-affected students in Pakistan.