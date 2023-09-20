Wednesday, September 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

724 power pilferers nabbed  

APP
September 20, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday caught 724 power pilferers and imposed a fine of over Rs 4.97 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive. The IESCO spokesperson said that over 1.08 million units were charged to the power pilferers. A sum of over Rs 7.92 million was also recovered from the defaulters. He said that not only FIRs were registered against the power thieves but also some of them were arrested. He also requested the consumers to inform the focal person of anti-power theft on his personnel cell number 03195991340. 

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1695097383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023