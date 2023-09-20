AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL organized World Heart Day with Energetic 'Walk for Your Heart' Mini-Marathon

The Aga Khan University and the Aga Khan University Hospital commenced this year's World Heart Day celebrations in full swing as the leadership of AKU, led by President Dr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin, and Section Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Dr. Saultat Fatmi, along with many other esteemed faculty members, medical staff, doctors, nurses, and enthusiastic medical and nursing students, came together for a vibrant Mini-Marathon on Sunday, 17 September 2023 at the AKU Sports and Rehabilitation Center, at the AKU Stadium Road Campus.

Themed 'Walk for Your Heart,' this spirited event, organized in collaboration with the Society of Cardiac Sciences Collaboration—a dynamic student-led society at AKU—and Docs on Wheels, aimed to promote heart health awareness and encourage an active, heart-healthy lifestyle.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, with participants of all ages donning red, and coming together to take steps toward healthier hearts. The AKU community's dedication to promoting heart health was evident throughout the Mini-Marathon. The top 5 male and female participants in the 'Walk for Your Heart' Mini-Marathon received awards from the leadership in the spirit of recognition and motivation.

The 'Walk for Your Heart' Mini-Marathon marks the beginning of a series of activities and initiatives planned by AKU for World Heart Day, emphasizing the institution's ongoing commitment to promoting heart health awareness.