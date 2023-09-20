Ajoka presents Punjabi theatre Anhi Mai Da Sufna at Pakistan Theatre Festival

KARACHI-The Ajoka Theatre Group has presented a Theatre in Punjabi language here at the Arts Council of Pakistan on the 11th day of ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival.’ Theatre named “Anhi Mai Da Sufna” was directed and written by Shahid Nadeem, while the cast of the play included Naseem Abbas, Usman, Razia, Malik Qaiser, Usman Zia, Bilal Mughal, Shahzad Sadiq, Rizwan Riaz, Mudassar, Rania Mohsin, Haifa. The drama is one of the true stories of the disastrous partition of 1947. The play was set in the context of the humanitarian events that took place after the Indo-Pak War, the play told the story of a blind woman and elderly dyers who were separated from their loved ones during the partition and now live only in dreams. The audience enjoyed the live musical performance in the play. The audience attended the theatre in large numbers and appreciated the great performance of the artists.