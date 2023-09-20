Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Ali Wazir released from Adiala jail after securing bail

Web Desk
11:00 AM | September 20, 2023
 Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir was released from Adiala Jail after securing bail in the sedition and terror cases.

As many as four FIRs were earlier registered against Ali Wazir in two police stations of Islamabad.

Two FIRs were registered in Tarnol Police Station while one FIR was registered in Bara Kahu Police Station. Moreover, a case against Wazir was also registered with the FIA.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted him bail in three cases launched in Tarnol and Bara Kahu.

The former parliamentarian was also arrested by the FIA in a sedition case registered against him. Sessions Judge (Central) granted bail to Ali Wazir in the sedition case.

All the surety bonds were submitted in the court and Wazir was freed from the Adiala jail after the completion of the legal process.

