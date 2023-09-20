All-out efforts for treatment of police officials children: IGP

LAHORE - On the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a one-day free medical camp on diag­nosis and treatment of hearing and speech disorders was organized at Police Welfare Hospital Qila GujJar Singh, in collaboration of Punjab Po­lice and SADA Foundation.

A large number of police personnel and their children attended the camp and got the screening treatment. In the medical camp, hearing and speech-impaired children and per­sons were screened and examined on the latest equipment, senior doctors and experts provided treatment and guidance to the police employees.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the cooperation of SADA Foun­dation doctors and team in the treat­ment and rehabilitation of hearing-impaired children is very welcoming. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police is taking all pos­sible measures for the treatment of the children of the police employees suffering from any disorder, in the continuation of which free examina­tion, hearing aid and equipment will be provided to the children affected by hearing and speech.

Meanwhile, a delegation of of­ficials of Sarwar Shahida Research Institute of Cardiovascular Science Trust visited and met the Inspec­tor General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar at the Central Police Office. On this occasion a MOU was inked to provide free treatment of heart and Cardiovascular diseases to the families of police martyrs in Lahore and Gujranwala. IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar and President Sarwar Shahida Trust, Dr. Shoaib Sarwar signed the MoU at Central Police Office. President of Sarwar Shahida Trust Dr. Shoaib Sarwar, Dr. Saeed Elahi, Awais Zahoor and Mian Is­matullah advocate were present in the ceremony. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal participated in the ceremony on behalf of Punjab Police. Under the MoU, the families of the martyrs will be able to get free outdoor treatment from cardiac risk assessment, chest pain clinic, blood pressure, diabetic, heart failure and heart Rhythm clinics.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar thanked the Sarwar Shahida Trust and its team for providing support for the treatment of the families of the police martyrs and said that the MoU with the SarwarShahida Trust will help in the health welfare of the families of the police martyrs.IG Punjab said that more measures will be taken for the welfare of the families of the martyrs. At the end of the ceremony, IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar presented souvenir to Dr. Shoaib Sarwar, President of Sar­warShahida Trust.