Allama Iqbal Open University starts a series of free education for children of martyrs, orphans

SIALKOT - Regional Director Govern­ment Allama Iqbal Open University Dr Anees Ahmed has said that the university has started a series of free education for the children of martyrs, orphans, transgen­der, disabled and children of prisoners so that the rate of percentage of literacy can be increased so that they can play their role in the develop­ment and prosperity of the country. He expressed these views while talking to jour­nalists at the regional office. He said that in the four teh­sils of Sialkot District, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, the number of post-graduation students from Matriculation is more than 12,000. So that the drop­out students can be induced to study again. He said that due to the ban of the Pakistan Bar Council, the LLB classes organised by the university could not be conducted yet. He further said that apart from online diploma courses including Kitchen Gardening, Public Health Engineering, EBM, HRM, Women’s Studies, Environmental Protection, Pollution, Arabic, E-Com­merce, IT, FA 3rd is being of­fered by the university.