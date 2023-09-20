Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Angoor Adda Border Terminal - determining the future of South Waziristan

Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Angoor Adda, situated at the Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan district, is an important border ter­minal. Like all other bor­der crossings, it remains a vital trade lifeline for trad­ers of Pakistan and Af­ghanistan living on both sides of the border.

Dr Karam Elahi, Collec­tor Federal Bureau of Rev­enue (FBR) in KP, while ex­plaining the importance of the terminal says, “Quan­tum of monthly imports & exports and revenue con­tribution at Angoor Adda has increased over the years as government is de­termined to facilitate the traders.” 

To facilitate trading on terminal, a new fully au­tomatic Integrated Move Control and Vehicle Man­agement System (IMC/VMS) is in place. In the last 10 months, more than 20103 cargo vehicles have crossed through the An­goor Adda border termi­nal. New measures under­taken on border terminals are meant to strengthen robust checks and balanc­es in line with the mod­ernised system. 

Civil administration in coordination and collabo­ration with Afghan coun­terparts works tirelessly hand in gloves to provide a conducive environment.

Muhammad Nasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lower South Waziristan said, “Trade at Angoor Adda is going smoothly and is open to all and there are no restrictions from any quarters in the gov­ernment. Trading activi­ties at Angoor Adda have benefited people from dif­ferent walks of life in the complete district.”

Our Staff Reporter

