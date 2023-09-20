Angoor Adda Border Terminal - determining the future of South Waziristan

PESHAWAR - Angoor Adda, situated at the Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan district, is an important border terminal. Like all other border crossings, it remains a vital trade lifeline for traders of Pakistan and Afghanistan living on both sides of the border.
Dr Karam Elahi, Collector Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) in KP, while explaining the importance of the terminal says, “Quantum of monthly imports & exports and revenue contribution at Angoor Adda has increased over the years as government is determined to facilitate the traders.”
To facilitate trading on terminal, a new fully automatic Integrated Move Control and Vehicle Management System (IMC/VMS) is in place. In the last 10 months, more than 20103 cargo vehicles have crossed through the Angoor Adda border terminal. New measures undertaken on border terminals are meant to strengthen robust checks and balances in line with the modernised system.
Civil administration in coordination and collaboration with Afghan counterparts works tirelessly hand in gloves to provide a conducive environment.
Muhammad Nasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lower South Waziristan said, “Trade at Angoor Adda is going smoothly and is open to all and there are no restrictions from any quarters in the government. Trading activities at Angoor Adda have benefited people from different walks of life in the complete district.”