Another Rs1.83/unit power raise on the way

ISLAMABAD - Another hike is on its way to haunt the already suffering electricity consumers, as Cen­tral Power Purchasing Agen­cy (CPPA) has sought another hike of Rs 1.83/unit on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjust­ments for the month of August.

A petition submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agen­cy (CPPA), submited to Nepra, on behalf of Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos) said that for the month of August, the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs6.6447/unit, while the actual fuel cost was Rs8.4746/unit. Therefore, it should be al­lowed to pass the increase of Rs1.8290/unit to consumers on account of FCA for August.

The CPPA-G also sought a transfer of Rs 420 million (0.0263/unit) on account of pre­vious adjustment. In the data shared with the regulator, the CPPA-G informed that 15,959 GWh of electricity was generated during the month at the cost of Rs131,910 billion (or Rs8.2654/unit) and 15,472 GWh at Rs 131,118 billion (or Rs 8.4647/unit) had been delivered to Dis­cos with 2.87 percent as trans­mission losses.

It is worth to note here that the total generation increased from 14,839 GWh during July to 15,959 GWh in August. The generation cost in August de­clined to Rs 8.2654/unit from Rs8.3387/unit in July.In June the per unit generation cost was Rs9.6300/unit.

According to the data, hydel generation in August increased to 6006 GWh (37.63pc) from 5,518 GWh in July (or 37.18pc).

The data further highlighted that generation from expensive furnace oil RFO has increased to 649 GWh(4.51pc) during Au­gust from 295 GWh (1.98pc) in July. The cost of the RFO-based electricity in August also in­creased to Rs 33.3227/ unit from Rs28.7270/unit in July.

The generation from local coal-based power plants was 1638 GWh(10.26pc), while im­ported coal electricity was 719 GWh(4.51pc). The cost of the lo­cal coal based electricity was far cheaper than the imported one. The per unit cost of local coal was Rs 7.0074/unit, while im­ported one cost Rs 20.1430/unit.

Local coal was far cheaper source of power generation than all the other fuel based energy, except nuclear and Bagasse.