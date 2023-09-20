Anti-corruption registers case against illegal recruitment after 9 months

Scam was unearthed during tenure of previous DC Samiullah Farooq.

MUZAFFARGARH - The anti-corruption department registered a case, after 9 months of the emerging scandal of illegal recruitment against 72 posts of fourth-scale in the higher educa­tion department here on Monday.

The plaintiff in the case was Deputy Commissioner Muzaf­fargarh, Salman Lodhi. The scam was unearthed during the tenure of previous Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Farooq, who had writ­ten a letter to the anti-corruption department against illegal ap­pointments in the higher educa­tion department.

Deputy Director Colleges Sha­heen Begum, head clerk Abrar, and stenographer Ghaffar were nominated in the case with proofs attached to the applica­tion. Anti-corruption officials ar­rested Abrar and Ghaffar of late, it’s said. A source privy to the de­velopment confirmed that former members of assemblies and the college principal involved in the scam are protected.

Woman injured in robbery bid

Three robbers allegedly injured a woman by opening fire when she put up resistance to a robbery bid at Chani Goth road near petrol agency in Tehsil Alipur.

According to police, Hasina Mai, 20, suffered critical wounds when she resisted in a robbery bid.

Soon after the incident, rescue workers reached the site and shift­ed the victim to THQ hospital. Sa­dar police station registered a case. Further probe was underway.