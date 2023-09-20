Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Anti-corruption registers case against illegal recruitment after 9 months

A source confirms that former members of assemblies and college Principal involved in the scam are protected

Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

Scam was unearthed during tenure of previous DC Samiullah Farooq.

MUZAFFARGARH  -  The anti-corruption department registered a case, after 9 months of the emerging scandal of illegal recruitment against 72 posts of fourth-scale in the higher educa­tion department here on Monday.

The plaintiff in the case was Deputy Commissioner Muzaf­fargarh, Salman Lodhi. The scam was unearthed during the tenure of previous Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Farooq, who had writ­ten a letter to the anti-corruption department against illegal ap­pointments in the higher educa­tion department.

Deputy Director Colleges Sha­heen Begum, head clerk Abrar, and stenographer Ghaffar were nominated in the case with proofs attached to the applica­tion. Anti-corruption officials ar­rested Abrar and Ghaffar of late, it’s said. A source privy to the de­velopment confirmed that former members of assemblies and the college principal involved in the scam are protected.

Rupee witnesses 11th consecutive recovery session

Woman injured in robbery bid

Three robbers allegedly injured a woman by opening fire when she put up resistance to a robbery bid at Chani Goth road near petrol agency in Tehsil Alipur.

According to police, Hasina Mai, 20, suffered critical wounds when she resisted in a robbery bid. 

Soon after the incident, rescue workers reached the site and shift­ed the victim to THQ hospital. Sa­dar police station registered a case. Further probe was underway.

Our Staff Reporter

