Anti-corruption registers case against illegal recruitment after 9 months

Scam was unearthed during tenure of previous DC Samiullah Farooq.
MUZAFFARGARH - The anti-corruption department registered a case, after 9 months of the emerging scandal of illegal recruitment against 72 posts of fourth-scale in the higher education department here on Monday.
The plaintiff in the case was Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh, Salman Lodhi. The scam was unearthed during the tenure of previous Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Farooq, who had written a letter to the anti-corruption department against illegal appointments in the higher education department.
Deputy Director Colleges Shaheen Begum, head clerk Abrar, and stenographer Ghaffar were nominated in the case with proofs attached to the application. Anti-corruption officials arrested Abrar and Ghaffar of late, it’s said. A source privy to the development confirmed that former members of assemblies and the college principal involved in the scam are protected.
Woman injured in robbery bid
Three robbers allegedly injured a woman by opening fire when she put up resistance to a robbery bid at Chani Goth road near petrol agency in Tehsil Alipur.
According to police, Hasina Mai, 20, suffered critical wounds when she resisted in a robbery bid.
Soon after the incident, rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victim to THQ hospital. Sadar police station registered a case. Further probe was underway.