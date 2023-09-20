APCA calls for removal of officers on deputation in KP

Mardan - The All Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA) Central General Secretary, Aurangzeb Kashmiri, demanded that the Caretaker KP Chief Minister, Azam Khan, remove all officers on deputation from various government departments and appoint qualified officials from the respective departments through promotions. Kashmiri alleged, “The government has been violating employees’ rights for a long time through this practice.” He expressed these views while speaking to the media in Mardan. Kashmiri pointed out that in almost all the departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officers are appointed on deputation to lucrative positions from outside on political grounds, in violation of the rules and regulations for employee promotions.

He considered this practice unfair and a great injustice to officials who have been waiting for promotions in their respective departments for an extended period.

The provincial APCA leader called on the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Governor, and the Chief Secretary to take notice of this serious issue and permanently resolve it. He stressed that eligible department officials should be promoted by their qualifications and experience.

Kashmiri also issued a warning, stating that if the government failed to address this problem, they would be compelled to launch a province-wide protest movement.