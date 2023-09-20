Wednesday, September 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan information department launches training programme for youth

APP
September 20, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  The Information Department of Balochistan, in collabora­tion with the private sector, has launched a digital media train­ing programme to equip the youth with advanced skills. In­formation Minister Balochistan, Jan Achakzai, said in a statement that, “30 students will be en­rolled in the initial phase of the training programme to equip them with much-needed valu­able skills that will enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province”. He said the selected students would be imparted training in information technology, e-com­merce, Amazon, digital market­ing, and social media marketing, which would help them get bet­ter employment opportunities. Jan Achakzai said, “The objec­tive of the program is to provide skills in the field of information technology to the youth of Balo­chistan to secure employment opportunities worldwide upon completion of their training”.

Rupee witnesses 11th consecutive recovery session

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1695097383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023