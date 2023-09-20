Balochistan information department launches training programme for youth

QUETTA - The Information Department of Balochistan, in collaboration with the private sector, has launched a digital media training programme to equip the youth with advanced skills. Information Minister Balochistan, Jan Achakzai, said in a statement that, “30 students will be enrolled in the initial phase of the training programme to equip them with much-needed valuable skills that will enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province”. He said the selected students would be imparted training in information technology, e-commerce, Amazon, digital marketing, and social media marketing, which would help them get better employment opportunities. Jan Achakzai said, “The objective of the program is to provide skills in the field of information technology to the youth of Balochistan to secure employment opportunities worldwide upon completion of their training”.