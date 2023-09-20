Balochistan information department launches training programme for youth

QUETTA - The Information Department of Balochistan, in collabora­tion with the private sector, has launched a digital media train­ing programme to equip the youth with advanced skills. In­formation Minister Balochistan, Jan Achakzai, said in a statement that, “30 students will be en­rolled in the initial phase of the training programme to equip them with much-needed valu­able skills that will enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province”. He said the selected students would be imparted training in information technology, e-com­merce, Amazon, digital market­ing, and social media marketing, which would help them get bet­ter employment opportunities. Jan Achakzai said, “The objec­tive of the program is to provide skills in the field of information technology to the youth of Balo­chistan to secure employment opportunities worldwide upon completion of their training”.