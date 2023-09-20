Battling Dengue

In a disheartening turn of events, Rawalpindi civic agencies have recently issued a show-cause notice for their severe incompetency in managing our anti-dengue drive. This is an alarming and deeply disappointing occurrence, especially considering the current situation in Rawalpindi, with over 662 confirmed dengue cases and still many under treatment. The gravity of the situation is further intensified by the conducive weather conditions in Pakistan, which have enabled the proliferation of dengue mosquitoes, making the masses even more vulnerable to infection.

It is truly unfortunate that despite facing such horrifying odds, little to no effort has been directed towards an effective campaign. The lack of implementation of necessary methods to combat and prepare for dengue epidemics is a matter of great concern. This is even more baffling considering our history of outbreaks in the past, as the lessons from them should have been learnt and put into practice this year. We had the framework, knowledge, and equipment needed to battle against dengue, but action has been either delayed or neglected altogether. This lack of preparedness and responsiveness is both unjustifiable and inexcusable.

The show-cause notices issued to civic bodies will undoubtedly increase pressure and refocus attention on the lack of proactive measures taken. It highlights the need for strengthened coordination, strict enforcement of standard operating procedures, and comprehensive public awareness campaigns. It is imperative that this scrutiny results in swift and meaningful actions. The evidence of negligence must not go unnoticed, and punitive measures should be taken to hold those responsible accountable. This step is not just a matter of administrative failure; it concerns the health and well-being of the entire population.

In the face of the ongoing downpour and favorable conditions for dengue transmission, it is crucial to expedite field activities to prevent the spread of the disease. The divisional administration’s plan to increase hospital bed capacity to 1,000 demonstrates some acknowledgement of the gravity of the situation. However, it is essential to go beyond mere planning and ensure the successful implementation of these measures to accommodate affected patients promptly. Proactive measures, such as regular visits to dengue wards by doctors and consultants, are critical to providing the necessary care and attention to affected individuals