Caretaker PM welcomes inclusion of Pakistan's proposals in SDG Summit Political Declaration in New York

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has stressed that Pakistan will seek climate justice, including the fulfillment of the pledge to provide over 100 billion dollars annually in climate finance at the forthcoming CoP28 Summit.

He was addressing the SGD Summit Leader's Dialogue titled "Mobilizing finance and investments and the means of implementation for SDG achievement" at the sidelines of 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan will also seek allocation of half of 100 billion dollars climate finance to climate adaptation and the urgent launch of the Fund for "loss and damage".

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar highlighted that eight years after the adoption of Agenda 2030, only 12% of the SDG targets are on track, with the poly-crises of Covid, Climate and Conflict having devastated the economies of developing countries. This has been further exacerbated by a 'morally bankrupt' international financial architecture.

The Prime Minister welcomed the inclusion of many proposals advanced by Pakistan and other developing countries in the SDG Summit Political Declaration, including endorsement of the Secretary General's SDG Stimulus, early capitalization of Multilateral Developments Banks, re-channeling of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) for development, and reform of the international financial architecture.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar proposed the creation of a Working Group of the General Assembly to ensure the immediate implementation of these agreements.