CIRCLE brings She Loves Tech back for its 7th year Islamabad round

ISLAMABAD-She Loves Tech, a global startup and tech competition dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs, recently returned for its 7th consecutive year in Islamabad. Presented by CIRCLE Women Association, a women-led startup, and generously supported by HBL, the event was held on September 15th, 2023 at HBL Towers Blue Area Islamabad.

In a nation where female entrepreneurs make up just one percent of the entrepreneurial landscape, She Loves Tech Pakistan stands as a beacon of change. It proudly ranked among the top 10 rounds globally with the highest number of applications in 2022, out of 70+ participating countries, showcasing its immense impact. Sadaffe Abid, Founder of CIRCLE Women, passionately expressed her motivation for bringing this competition to Pakistan, stating, “Supporting women entrepreneurs is not merely an option; it is a vital necessity of our time. By bridging the gender gap in entrepreneurship, we unlock the untapped potential and creativity of our women, addressing the challenges of our era. Embracing women in their entrepreneurial endeavors transcends business creation; it builds resilience, uplifts families, empowers generations, and cultivates vibrant communities.” She Loves Tech plays a pivotal role in nurturing young startups and transforming their innovative concepts into tangible realities. It notably offers substantial prize funding of up to $100,000, connecting female entrepreneurs with a network of over 50 ecosystem partners, inspirational role models, and mentors, while enhancing their capabilities through specialized curriculum. The ultimate winner from Pakistan earns a coveted spot at the She Loves Tech Global Finale and Conference in Singapore.