CM lauds unbreakable bond of friendship between Pakistan and China

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Communist Party Secretary Office in Yinchuan, the capital of China’s Ningxia province. Nangxia Communist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun extended a warm welcome to CM Mohsin Naqvi and the ac­companying delegation, said a handout issued here.

During their official meet­ing, the CM and Nangxia Com­munist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun discussed the devel­opment of Ningxia and the im­plementation of a streamlined one-window operation. They mutually agreed to leverage China’s expertise in meat pro­duction, dairy development, Information Technology, and drip irrigation systems.

Furthermore, It was decided in principle to declare Sahiwal and Bahawalpur as sister cit­ies of Wuzheng and Zhang Wei in Nangxia. Mohsin Naqvi ex­tended a written invitation to Secretary Nangxia Communist Party, Liang Yanshun, to visit Punjab, which was graciously accepted. Additionally, both parties concurred on the re­vival of the 17-year-old sister province agreement between Nangxia and Punjab.

The CM emphasized the un­breakable bond of friendship between Pakistan and China and expressed admiration for the industrial and agricul­tural development model in Ningxia. In response, Nangxia Communist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun commended Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s efforts, assuring unwavering cooperation for the progress and prosperity of Punjab and its people.

Subsequently, Nangxia Com­munist Party Secretary Liang Yanshun bid farewell to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the delegation. Also present on the occasion were Li Dongsheng, Secretary General of the Stand­ing Committee of Nangxia Communist Party, Wang Zhu­jun, Mayor of Wuzhen, Mahong Hai, Mayor of Zongyi, Yang Jin­hui, Head of Nangxia Industry and Information Technology, Ping Zhuhei, Director General of the Environment and Ecolo­gy Department, Wang Jian, Di­rector General of Agriculture and Agricultural Affairs, Fan Hua Fung, Head of the Foreign Affairs Office. The delegation included Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Azfar Nasir, Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar, and Secretary of Fi­nance Mujahid Sherdil.