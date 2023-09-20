COAS terms junior leaders backbone of Pak Army

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), has said that our junior leaders are the backbone of Pakistan Army and are a key to success in convention­al and unconvention­al warfare, says a press release issued by the ISPR media wing here yesterday.

“Our standard of pro­fessionalism and lead­ership is par excel­lence compared to any modern army of the world. Junior leaders of Pak Army have prov­en their mettle in the fields of training, oper­ations and world class competitions across the world”, the COAS said while addressing the Junior Leadership Academy Shinkiari.

The Junior Leader­ship Academy Shin­kiari is the Center of Ex­cellence for training of Non-Commissioned Of­ficers The Army Chief also laid floral wreath at Yadgaar-e-Shuhada and addressed the participants of the Academy.

On arrival, the COAS was received by Inspector General Train­ing & Evaluation. Later, the Army Chief visited Barotha to attend the opening ceremony of Multi-national Special Forces Exercise “Eternal Brotherhood-II” held at Barotha Garrison.

According to the ISPR, the special forces contingents from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye and Uzbekistan are participating in the two-week long exercise. On the occa­sion, the Chief of Army Staff interacted with the exercising participants.

The Army Chief was briefed on scope and conduct of the ex­ercise by General Officer Commanding Special Service Group.

The exercise is aimed at further harnessing the historic mili­tary-to-military relations among the friendly countries, includ­ing nurturing of joint employment concept, while identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations and benefitting from each other’s experience against terrorism.