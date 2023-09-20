COAS terms junior leaders backbone of Pak Army

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), has said that our junior leaders are the backbone of Pakistan Army and are a key to success in conventional and unconventional warfare, says a press release issued by the ISPR media wing here yesterday.
“Our standard of professionalism and leadership is par excellence compared to any modern army of the world. Junior leaders of Pak Army have proven their mettle in the fields of training, operations and world class competitions across the world”, the COAS said while addressing the Junior Leadership Academy Shinkiari.
The Junior Leadership Academy Shinkiari is the Center of Excellence for training of Non-Commissioned Officers The Army Chief also laid floral wreath at Yadgaar-e-Shuhada and addressed the participants of the Academy.
On arrival, the COAS was received by Inspector General Training & Evaluation. Later, the Army Chief visited Barotha to attend the opening ceremony of Multi-national Special Forces Exercise “Eternal Brotherhood-II” held at Barotha Garrison.
According to the ISPR, the special forces contingents from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye and Uzbekistan are participating in the two-week long exercise. On the occasion, the Chief of Army Staff interacted with the exercising participants.
The Army Chief was briefed on scope and conduct of the exercise by General Officer Commanding Special Service Group.
The exercise is aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the friendly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept, while identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations and benefitting from each other’s experience against terrorism.