Commissioner chairs meeting regarding upcoming anti polio campaign

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider stressed officials of different departments to utilize all available resources to make 7-day anti polio campaign successful as national duty and common responsibility. He was presiding meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio at committee room on Tuesday. Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts and the officials of health department to ensure the watching of polio teams during National Anti Polio Campaign while steps be taken to resolve issues surfacing during campaign so that 100% result of vaccination could be achieved. The commissioner appealed to parents of children up to the age of five years to get their children vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign commencing from October 2, 2023, and prevent them from lifelong disability. Addressing the meeting, Provincial Coordinator WHO Sindh Dr Asif Ali said that the Anti Polio Campaign is in progress from January 2023, which shall be made successful. He said that special attention be given to the preparation of a better micro plan and other necessary arrangements. He said that WHO would make additional payments for the polio team working for more than two days for better performance.