Court sends Elahi on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE - A local court has sent PTI President and for­mer Punjab chief min­ister Parvez Elahi to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand in two cases pertaining to ille­gal appointments.

Judicial magistrate Imran Abid announced the verdict reserved earlier in the day af­ter all the parties made their final arguments.

As per the FIRs, Parvez Elahi made 12 illegal re­cruitments in the Pun­jab Assembly on grade 17 positions and appointed Muhammad Khan Bhat­ti as his principal secre­tary by violating the law. Upon the completion of the one-day transitory re­mand, the PTI president was produced before the court by the officials of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). The ACE prosecutor plead­ed with the court to grant them a 14-day physical remand of the PTI lead­er, which the court reject­ed. A day earlier, Elahi had found himself embroiled in yet another case, as he will now be headed to Lahore with the Punjab’s ACE fol­lowing an approval of their request seeking his transi­tory remand. After an an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand in the case pertaining to the at­tack on the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), the Punjab ACE stepped in seeking the senior politician’s remand in a new case filed in La­hore for misusing his pow­er and position to shuf­fle provincial bureaucracy. According to an FIR, Ela­hi has been booked un­der section 5/2(d)47 of the Prevention of Corrup­tion Act (PCA) for illicitly misusing his position and power as the then-chief minister of Punjab and transferring Muhammad Khan Bhatti, an employ­ee in a special department of the Punjab Assembly, to a principal secretary. ATC judge Abual Hasnat Zulqa­rnain approved the Punjab ACE request to issue Ela­hi’s one-day transitory re­mand after reserving its verdict in the wake of ar­guments presented by the anti-graft department.