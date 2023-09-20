Court sends Elahi on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE - A local court has sent PTI President and former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand in two cases pertaining to illegal appointments.
Judicial magistrate Imran Abid announced the verdict reserved earlier in the day after all the parties made their final arguments.
As per the FIRs, Parvez Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions and appointed Muhammad Khan Bhatti as his principal secretary by violating the law. Upon the completion of the one-day transitory remand, the PTI president was produced before the court by the officials of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). The ACE prosecutor pleaded with the court to grant them a 14-day physical remand of the PTI leader, which the court rejected. A day earlier, Elahi had found himself embroiled in yet another case, as he will now be headed to Lahore with the Punjab’s ACE following an approval of their request seeking his transitory remand. After an anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand in the case pertaining to the attack on the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), the Punjab ACE stepped in seeking the senior politician’s remand in a new case filed in Lahore for misusing his power and position to shuffle provincial bureaucracy. According to an FIR, Elahi has been booked under section 5/2(d)47 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) for illicitly misusing his position and power as the then-chief minister of Punjab and transferring Muhammad Khan Bhatti, an employee in a special department of the Punjab Assembly, to a principal secretary. ATC judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain approved the Punjab ACE request to issue Elahi’s one-day transitory remand after reserving its verdict in the wake of arguments presented by the anti-graft department.