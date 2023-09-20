CPO Safe City issues show cause notices to officials for showing negligence in duties  

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Traffic Officer (CPO) Safe City has issued show cause notices to officers and officials for inadequate arrangements, negligence, and carelessness in official duty, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad has been directed to take legal action against illegal parking, double parking, and encroachment on pedestrian walkways outside commercial centers and shopping plazas including the Margalla Road, Super Market F-6, Jinnah Super Market F-7, F-8 Markaz, F-10, G-8 Markaz and other commercial areas. Furthermore, he has been instructed to further improve the smooth flow of traffic, control accidents and provide the maximum possible travel facilities to citizens and take strict legal action against drivers who violate traffic laws. He also emphasized that law enforcement should be swift against violators of traffic laws, including those riding motorcycles without helmets, driving recklessly, not wearing seat belts, using mobile phones, disregarding traffic signals, and other traffic violations. CPO Safe City stated that Islamabad Capital Police are taking all necessary measures to provide every possible facility to citizens and is using modern technical resources to prevent traffic law violations in the city.