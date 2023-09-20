Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Deputy Mayor vows to better facilities at graveyards of Sukkur

Agencies
September 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr Arshad Mughal on Tuesday directed the concerned department to arrange cleaning and lighting in all graveyards of Sukkur to facilitate the people who visit there to offer prayer on the occasion of Eid- Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). He said drinking water facility with setting up of medical camps and deployment of city wardens around the graveyards for guidance of people and parking of vehicles should also be ensured on this occasion. He also appealed to the citizens to lodge the complaints in this regard so that action could be taken against concerned. The Sukkur Municipal Corporations should arrange proper cleaning and repairing of water and sewerage lines within their jurisdiction, he added.

