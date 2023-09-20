Digital Media Training: 30 students to be included in 1st phase: Jan Achakzai

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Tuesday said that 30 students will be included in the first phase of the training. The Balochistan Information Department in collaboration with private sector has organized a digital media training for the youth. On this occasion, Jan Achakzai said that students would be given training in Information Technology, E-Commerce, Digital marketing, and social media marketing. The Minister said that government was committed to provide better job opportunities to youth in the province.