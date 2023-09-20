Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Digital Media Training: 30 students to be included in 1st phase: Jan Achakzai

September 20, 2023
QUETTA   -   Balochistan Caretaker In­formation Minister Jan Achakzai on Tuesday said that 30 students will be included in the first phase of the training. The Balo­chistan Information De­partment in collaboration with private sector has organized a digital media training for the youth. On this occasion, Jan Achakzai said that students would be given training in In­formation Technology, E-Commerce, Digital mar­keting, and social media marketing. The Minister said that government was committed to provide bet­ter job opportunities to youth in the province.

