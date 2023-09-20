Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Dozens of profiteers, hoarders held in Peshawar

Our Staff Reporter
September 20, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   In a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders, the Peshawar district administration claims to have arrested dozens of shopkeepers for profiteering, lacking official price lists, selling underweight bread (roti), and maintaining unhygienic conditions in their shops.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the district administration, acting on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, conducted inspections in various bazaars, including those in the interior city, Gulbahar, Nishtar Abad, Dalazak Road, Charsadda Road, Warsak Road, GT road, Ring Road, and Kohat Road.

 This operation also covered upscale areas such as Hayatabad, University Town, Tehkal, and Board Bazaar on the main University road. During the crackdown, district administration officers inspected 196 shops. They arrested 64 shopkeepers for profiteering, failing to display official price lists, selling underweight roti, and maintaining unhygienic food conditions. Another 39 shopkeepers received warnings to improve their practices.

The arrested shopkeepers, including fruit and vegetable vendors, bakers (nanbais), milkmen, grocers, and others, will face legal action.

