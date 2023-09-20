Wednesday, September 20, 2023
ECP not to allot election symbols to parties’ sans financial reports

ECP not to allot election symbols to parties’ sans financial reports
Web Desk
11:55 AM | September 20, 2023
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will not allot election symbol to a political party, who fails to submit its financial statement, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday..itical parties are bound to submit their annual financial reports, sources said.

The ECP had earlier directed the political parties to submit their consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022-23 by August 29.

According to sources, 107 political parties have submitted their audited financial statements to the election commission, while other 61 parties have yet to file their financial reports.

Those parties that have submitted their financial statements with the election commission included major political entities such as the People’s Party, PML-N, PTI, MQM, ANP, JUI, BAP, BNP and the National Party, according to sources.

Some smaller parties and groups registered with the ECP, have yet to submit their financial reports, which included the APML, Rah-e-Haq Party, Awami Muslim League and other parties, sources added.

Rupee witnesses 11th consecutive recovery session

