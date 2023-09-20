ECP, political parties discuss electoral code of conduct next month

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will convene a meeting with political parties on October 4 to discuss the code of conduct specified in the Section 233 of the Election Act 2017, for the upcoming general elections.

The ECP spokesperson mentioned here Wednesday that draft of the code of conduct has been provided to political party leaders in advance, allowing them to provide feedback more effectively during the consultations.

A copy of the draft code of conduct has also been uploaded on the ECP website, ie, www.ecp.gov.pk.