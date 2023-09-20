ECP reveals total voters reach 127m

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yes­terday said the total number of registered voters in the country surged from 105.95 million in 2018 to nearly 127 million in 2023.

The commission, sharing the calculations of na­tionwide voters completed till July 2023, released the number of male voters standing at 68.50 mil­lion, whereas female voters figures touching near­ly 58.47 million in 2023.

The breakup of registered voters in major ur­ban centres, the number of voters in Islamabad has witnessed an increase from 765,447 in 2018 to over 1.04 million this year. In Punjab, the voters reached 72.3 million this year, while the number was 60.6 million around five years ago.

Sindh has also witnessed an increase from 22.3 million voters in 2018 to 26.6 million in 2023. The number of voters in KPK and erstwhile FATA, in 2018, was 10.53 million and 2.5 million, respec­tively. The figures increased to 20.169 million in five years. Likewise, Balochistan, the largest prov­ince in term of area, has reached 5.28 million in 2023 from the 4.29 million voters in 2018. The age wise statistics of registered voters revealed that the youth (aged between 18-35) are nearly 57.1 million. Likewise, the elderly group from 56 and above saw the increase of around 24 million which is 18.9 percent of the total voters count.

A district-wise breakdown of the data shows that Punjab residents make up the largest chunk of eligible voters with 72.3 million. Sindh stands second, contributing 26.6 million voters.