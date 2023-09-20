Eight charged under ECB anti-corruption code

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC), on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), has charged eight players and officials for breaching different counts of the ECB Anti-Corrup­tion Code for Participants for the T10 League (the ‘Code’).

The charges relate to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and at­tempts to corrupt matches in that tournament; these attempts were disrupted, said a press release. The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB’s Code for this tournament, and as such, it is issuing these charges on the ECB’s behalf.

Those charged include Krishan Kumar Chaud­hary (co-owner of a team), Parag Sanghvi (co-owner of a team), Ashar Zaidi (bat­ting coach), Rizwan Javed (domestic player), Saliya Saman (domestic player), Sunny Dhillon (assistant coach), Nasir Hossain (Ban­gladesh player), and Shadab Ahamed (team manager).

Meanwhile, six of the charged, Krishan Kumar Chaudhary, Parag Sang­hvi, Azhar Zaidi, Rizwan Javed, Saliya Saman, and Sunny Dhillon, have been provisionally suspended and all have 14 days from September 19 to respond to the charges.