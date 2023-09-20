I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to bring to your at­tention an issue regarding my electricity bill. I have recently re­ceived the bill for the month of [Month], and I have noticed some discrepancies in the charges.

Firstly, the total amount seems unusually high compared to my previous bills. I have been mon­itoring my electricity usage and have not made any significant changes in my consumption hab­its. Therefore, I believe there might be an error in the calculation.

Secondly, I have noticed that the metre reading mentioned on the bill does not match the actual read­ing taken on the same day. I have double-checked the reading, and it seems to be significantly lower than what is stated on the bill.

I kindly request that you look into this matter and rectify the billing errors as soon as possible. It would be greatly ⁷appreciated if you could provide a revised bill with the correct charges and me­tre reading.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. I look forward to your prompt response and resolution.

ATIQA SHOAIB MANSOOR,

Karachi.