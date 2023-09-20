Entrepreneurs with disabilities showcase sartups

ISLAMABAD - DeafTawk, a pioneering Pakistani startup committed to improving the lives of the deaf community, and Sightsavers, an international organization dedicated to preventing avoidable blindness and promoting disability inclusion welcomed the second cohort for the Innovation Challenge Futuremakers (ICF) program.

As part of this welcome session, an orientation session was held where the startups were introduced to the ICF program through various icebreaker activities, according to a press release.

After a rigorous evaluation process involving a review of more than 173 applications and interviews, a total of 8 exceptional startups have been chosen as part of the second cohort. These start-ups showcased a wide range of innovative solutions poised to make a significant impact in various domains.

Ali Shabbar, the CEO of DeafTawk, expressed his heartfelt appreciation, and said, “Through the ICF program, our aim is to equip these exceptionally talented startups with the essential skills they need to accelerate the growth of their ventures.”

Munazza Gillani, the Country Director of Sightsavers Pakistan Office, enthusiastically shared her insights on the program and said, “The Innovation Challenge Futuremakers program is playing a pivotal role in supporting entrepreneurs with disabilities as they embark on their journey towards establishing successful startups.

The startups selected for the second cohort of the Innovation Challenge Futuremakers were Assistive Tour Companion for providing comprehensive support for visually impaired travellers, Inclusive Hill which was reshaping e-commerce by offering a comprehensive marketplace tailored to the unique needs of individuals with disabilities, Deaf Art Wala is a venture specializing in selling captivating calligraphy and digital frames and others.

These startups are poised to embark on a transformative journey of growth and development. With access to a customized curriculum, mentorship from industry experts, networking opportunities, grant opportunities, and a chance to attend international tech conferences, these startups will receive the support they need to scale their businesses and create a lasting social and economic impact.