Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Erdogan highlights Kashmir issue in UN General Assembly

Erdogan highlights Kashmir issue in UN General Assembly
Web Desk
12:20 AM | September 20, 2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks at the United Nations General Assembly highlight his stance on the Kashmir issue, emphasising the importance of a peaceful resolution through negotiations between Pakistan and India.

He also called for a renewed strategy and agenda for establishing peace.

Erdogan's comments also touched upon the need for the United Nations to better align with its founding goals, resolving the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations as well.

He also showed affirmation to ending conflicts and promoting peace globally, mentioning Turkey's challenges due to the situation in Syria and the burden of refugees. 

Web Desk

National

