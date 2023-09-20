Federal Minister and PCB MC Chairman discuss collaboration for cricket promotion

LAHORE -The Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi, here at the National Cricket Academy on Tuesday.
During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest were deliberated, with a particular focus on enhancing cooperation between Pakistan Cricket Board and PTV Sports. Murtaza Solangi, representing the Ministry of Information, reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support for the PCB’s efforts to bolster sports, especially cricket,at all levels in the country.
Solangi emphasized that PTV Sports will continue its active role in showcasing both domestic and international cricket on its platform. He praised Zaka Ashraf’s leadership, acknowledging PCB’s commendable contributions to the advancement of men’s and women’s cricket across Pakistan.
Zaka Ashraf expressed his gratitude to Murtaza Solangi for the government’s endorsement and reiterated PCB’s commitment to the widespread promotion of cricket at all levels in the country. He underscored the pivotal role of collaboration between PCB and PTV in fostering cricket’s growth and development across Pakistan.