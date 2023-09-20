Federal Minister and PCB MC Chairman discuss collaboration for cricket promotion

LAHORE -The Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Manage­ment Committee, Zaka Ashraf, held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi, here at the National Cricket Academy on Tuesday.

During the meeting, vari­ous matters of mutual inter­est were deliberated, with a particular focus on enhanc­ing cooperation between Pakistan Cricket Board and PTV Sports. Murtaza Solangi, representing the Ministry of Information, reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support for the PCB’s efforts to bolster sports, especially cricket,at all levels in the country.

Solangi emphasized that PTV Sports will continue its active role in showcasing both domes­tic and international cricket on its platform. He praised Zaka Ashraf’s leadership, acknowl­edging PCB’s commendable contributions to the advance­ment of men’s and women’s cricket across Pakistan.

Zaka Ashraf expressed his gratitude to Murtaza Solangi for the government’s endorsement and reiterated PCB’s commit­ment to the widespread pro­motion of cricket at all levels in the country. He underscored the pivotal role of collaboration between PCB and PTV in foster­ing cricket’s growth and devel­opment across Pakistan.