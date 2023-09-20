FIA arrests hawala operator, recover foreign currency, mobile phones

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested an accused allegedly a hawala operator from the Saddar area and recovered hawala money, foreign currency, mobile phones, and laptops from his possession.

According to the spokesman for FIA Sindh, the Agency’s State Bank Circle in a raid at a mobile shop namely Global Mobile located in Star City Mall in Saddar arrested a hawala operator identified as Abdul Kareem. The FIA recovered hawala money Pakistani currency rupees 352,500, Saudi Riyal 1500, Omani Riyal 5, 16 Apple iPhones, 3 OnePlus mobile phones, two Google mobile phones, 9 Samsung mobile phones, and two laptops from the possession of the arrested. The total value of the recovered laptops and mobile phones was Rs. 6.2 million. Recovered mobile phones and laptops were smuggled from Dubai to Karachi with the help of traffickers to avoid Customs duty while the payments of the phones and laptops were sent to Dubai through hawala.