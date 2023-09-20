Wednesday, September 20, 2023
FIA teams to launch crackdown against Hundi Hawala business

Web Desk
1:36 PM | September 20, 2023
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) constituted teams for each region against the illegal business of Hundi Hawala.

It has been decided that stern crackdown would be launched against the illegal trade of Hundi and Hawala.

According to an FIA official, each team comprising five members including high officials would supervise and conduct operations in their respective regions against hundi and currency smuggling.

The teams would submit reports to the higher authorities on a daily basis without any break even on weekly holidays.

The higher authorities have cancelled all weekly holidays of the team members and asked them to take indiscriminate action against the illegal currency trade.

