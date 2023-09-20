Four arrested as Peshawar police crack PSC official’s blind murder

Peshawar - In an operation by the Peshawar Capital City Police, a chilling murder conspiracy targeting Arshad Khan, the director examination of the Public Service Commission, was uncovered in the limits of Shahpur Police Station.

An employee of the Public Service Commission was found to be involved in the murder plot, collaborating with a gang of criminals to carry out the assassination during Arshad Khan’s daily commute.

Four suspects were apprehended in connection with the murder conspiracy: Mohsin Ali from Chamkani Peshawar, Syed Nauman Shah from Jungalkhel Kohat, Sajid from Babu Khel Payan in Badabher, Peshawar, and Miran Jan from Arjali Nadi in Bara. Besides their arrests, the police recovered a motorbike used in the murder and the offence weapon, a 30- bore pistol.

Following the murder, a case was registered under section 302/24 at Shahpur Police Station in July. The police launched an immediate investigation under the supervision of SP Rural Zafar Ahmad Khan, as directed by CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar.

Talking to the journalists, SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi said the plot’s mastermind, Syed Nauman Shah, had applied for the position of Assistant Director in Defense through the commission in 2022. Exploiting his insider knowledge, he gained access to the Public Service Commission office in Peshawar, compromising the examination process. Director Examination Arshad Khan, known for his strong ethical stance, became an obstacle to Syed Nauman Shah’s sinister agenda.

Mohsin Ali advised Syed Nauman Shah to eliminate Director Arshad Khan, clearing the path for their nefarious goals. Subsequently, Mohsin Ali, Sajid, and Miran Jan joined forces with Syed Nauman Shah, devising a deadly plan.

The conspiracy began with Syed Nauman Shah initiating Call Detail Record (CDR) monitoring of Arshad Khan’s mobile number. Babar, an associate of Nauman Shah, procured a CDR device, enabling them to track Arshad Khan’s movements. Despite several attempts near Arshad Khan’s residence, the assassination did not succeed due to security cameras.

On the day of the murder, Miran Jan arrived in Peshawar on a motorbike from Bara and shot Arshad Khan. Following the incident, Nauman Shah paid Rs450,000 as agreed for the murder, with an outstanding Rs350,000. The investigation exposed Nauman Shah’s malevolent plan, resulting in the apprehension of all suspects and the recovery of crucial evidence.