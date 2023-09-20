Wednesday, September 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Furious’ Cara Delevingne vows to delete Twitter after account gets hacked

News Desk
September 20, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON - Cara Delevingne revealed her Twitter account was hacked last week when someone took over her account to promote phony sales of Mac books and other things. The 31-year-old model also called out the company’s officials for taking so much time to restore her account, leading to her followers falling into a scam. “I was hacked a week ago and it took so long to be able to get back into my account,” wrote Delevingne. “If you ever see anything about Mac books or trying to sell anything from this twitter, it is not real. Sorry guys, I sincerely apologize.” The Paper Towns actress expressed her frustration over the social media platform in a follow-up tweet, writing: “I am so angry at twitter or whatever the expletive it’s called now for taking so

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1695097383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023