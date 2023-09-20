‘Furious’ Cara Delevingne vows to delete Twitter after account gets hacked

LONDON - Cara Delevingne revealed her Twitter account was hacked last week when someone took over her account to promote phony sales of Mac books and other things. The 31-year-old model also called out the company’s officials for taking so much time to restore her account, leading to her followers falling into a scam. “I was hacked a week ago and it took so long to be able to get back into my account,” wrote Delevingne. “If you ever see anything about Mac books or trying to sell anything from this twitter, it is not real. Sorry guys, I sincerely apologize.” The Paper Towns actress expressed her frustration over the social media platform in a follow-up tweet, writing: “I am so angry at twitter or whatever the expletive it’s called now for taking so