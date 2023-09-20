Garaj, Paysys Labs partner to boost digital financial services

LAHORE-Garaj, Pakistan’s largest local cloud service provider, and Paysys Labs, a trusted name in digital financial services, have joined forces to collaborate on initiatives related to the digitization of payments and financial services.

Under this partnership, Garaj will be equipping Paysys Labs with an enterprise-grade platform and state-of-the-art infrastructure for the latter’s utilization, offering them access to Pakistan’s largest Tier-3 certified data center to support Paysys Labs’ financial services initiatives. This advanced infrastructure is known for its quality of service, reliability, high-quality infrastructure, and a team of profoundly certified technical experts and engineers. Commenting on the development, Asif Aziz, Chief Business Officer at Jazz, said, “I am confident that our collaboration with Paysys Labs establishes a new standard for efficiency in the dynamic realm of digital financial services. Additionally, it contributes to advancing Garaj’s leadership in reshaping Pakistan’s cloud computing landscape, prioritizing data sovereignty, and empowering local businesses and the economy.”

Also sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Karim Jindani, CEO of Paysys Labs, commented, “I greatly value this partnership with one of Pakistan’s cloud computing leaders as it enables us to host a newly launched financial services application and elevate our existing business. I hope this collaboration goes a long way and helps both parties accomplish great milestones in digital financial services and data sovereignty.”