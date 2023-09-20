Girls’ school reopened after 12 years

Khyber - The lone Government Girls’ Primary School, Malik Amroz Kalley, Loy-Shelman, has reopened after being closed for 12 long years.

Residents of the area stated that a decade ago, this staterun educational institution had shut down when teaching staff refused to join their duties due to the school’s remote location and the challenging efforts required to provide teachers to the area.

Badshah Khan, a resident of Sheen Pokh, expressed relief that teaching activities had resumed at the school after 12 years, thanks to the support of district educational officials. He viewed this as a positive development for their children, who had been without schooling for a decade. With the school reopening, he believed that their children would now have the opportunity to receive an education.

He further mentioned that the institution had been continuously shut down, leading to damage to furniture and school buildings that now needed repair.

When Assistant District Educational Officer (ADEO-Female) Landi Kotal, Samina Ghani, was contacted for her perspective on the matter, she explained that, on the direction of higher authorities, the school had been restarted on the first of September. So far, 103 girls have been enrolled. She added that one female teacher had been temporarily assigned under a special fund and was currently residing in the quarters of a security guard. Another teacher will be provided soon.

Regarding the shortage of local teachers due to the remote area, she mentioned that non-local female teachers might be reluctant to work there, resulting in the prolonged closure of the school. She emphasized that the education department had notified the authorities about the school’s deteriorating condition and had requested immediate support to ensure the continuity of teaching and learning activities.

It is worth noting that Landi Kotal now boasts sixty staterun girls’ educational institutions, providing education to approximately ten thousand female students